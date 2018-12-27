The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Aspyn Reign Earwood was born on Dec. 12, 2018, to Kayli and Andrew Earwood of Rockmart.
Asher Reid Long was born on Dec. 12, 2018, to Jessica and Anthony Long of Cave Spring.
Madilyn Ann Walcher was born on Dec. 13, 2018, to Elizabeth and Ben Walcher of Rockmart.
Haven River Cochran was born on Dec. 14, 2018, to Molly Motes and Chris Cochran of Cedartown.
Maximus Chandler Karl Miller was born on Dec. 14, 2018, to Brenna and Steven Miller of Cedartown.
Harrison Grant Tillery was born on Dec. 14, 2018, to Clarissa and Mark Tillery of Cedartown.
Hensley Reece Sherfesee was born on Dec. 15, 2018, to Melissa and William Sherfesee of Rockmart.