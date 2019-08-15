The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Gabriel Cruz Duque was born on August 3, 2019, to Leticia Duque and Rolando Cruz of Rome.
Rhett Karl Cowart was born on August 4, 2019, to Laura and Robert Cowart of Rome.
Nicholas “Payne” Gibbs was born on August 5, 2019, to Taylor and Nicholas Gibbs of Rockmart.
Lennox Adams was born on August 5, 2019, to JaTerrika Kennemore and Sheldon Adams of Rome.
Taegyn Lorelei Ragsdale was born on August 6, 2019, to Tamara Welchel and Christopher Ragsdale of Cedartown.
Tucker Lee Pate was born on August 6, 2019, to Stephanie Dempsey and Dalton Pate of Cedartown.