The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, August 1, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Lainey Belle Porter was born on July 22, 2019 to Caitlin and Jason Porter of Cedartown.
Twins Thomas Seals Hicks and Harrison Bryce Hicks were born on July 24, 2019, to Molly and Christopher Hicks of Cedartown.
Dempsey Lynn Rice was born on July 24, 2019, to Carea and Douglas Rice of Cedartown.
Delilah Mae Cochran was born on July 25, 2019, to Michelle and Johnathan Cochran of Cedartown.
RaeLynn Joyce Voyles was born on July 25, 2019, to Christina Robinson and Logan Voyles of Rockmart.
Sutton Grace Blackwell was born on July 27, 2019, to Katie and Dustin Blackwell of Summerville.
Joanna Mae Barrett was born on July 27, 2019, to Cassandra and Cody Barrett of Cedartown.
Laramie Rae Hughes was born on July 30, 2019, to Ramsey Godfrey and Ben Hughes of Cedartown.