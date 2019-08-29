The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Tierrian Morgan Brannon was born on August 16, 2019, to Morgan Brannon of Rockmart.
Landon Lemaster was born on August 16, 2019, to Taylor and Shawn Lemaster of Cedartown.
Mack Abel Brown was born on August 18, 2019, to Kirstie Burfield and Joel Brown Jr. of Cedartown.
Charlie Mae Torline was born on August 19, 2019, to Elizabeth and Jordan Torline of Rockmart.
Luna Shyanne Star Holt was born on August 20, 2019, to Tiffany Dabbs and Dallas Holt of Rome.