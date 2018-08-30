The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Emily Rae Connell was born on Aug. 16, 2018, to Jonathan Connell and Jessica Thornton of Cedartown.
Felicity Hope Redden was born on Aug. 17, 2018, to Laura and Kevin Redden of Rockmart.
Evie Drew Shaw was born on Aug. 17, 2018, to Amanda and Drew Shaw of Cedartown.
Jeremiah Luke Johnson was born on Aug. 18, 2018, to Melissa and Johnson of Aragon.