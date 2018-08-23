The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Johnny Layne Dyson was born on Aug. 9, 2018, to Katie Minter and Gerald Dyson of Cedartown.
Ryland Willingham was born on Aug. 10, 2018, to Haley Lloyd and Kalen Willingham of Trion.
Legend Fernando Johnson was born on Aug. 11, 2018, to Ashton Boyce and Octagus Johnson of Rome.
Legend Giovanni Ragland was born on Aug. 13, 2018, to Amanda Charles and Gabriel Ragland of Rome.