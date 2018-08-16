The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
William Marty LeRoy Duncan was born on July 30, 2018, to Marla and Charles Duncan of Rome.
Ezekiel Joshua Derrick was born on Aug. 1, 2018, to Angelique and Zack Derrick of Cedartown.
Brianna Nicole was born on Aug. 1, 2018, to Emily and Brian Payne of Rome.
Sailer Dean Eaves was born on Aug. 3, 2018, to Monica and Dylan Eaves of Temple.