The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kaiden Jahquez Hill was born on July 21, 2018, to Tiffany and Smith Hill of Aragon.
Kenton Kyron Chambers Jr. was born on July 23, 2018, to Jaume and Kenton Chambers of Rome.
Noah Horace Short was born on July 24, 2018, to Jessica and Travis Short of Cedartown.
Eva Jewell Livingood was born on July 25, 2018, to Krystle and Tyler Livingood of Aragon.
Emmit Buckley Roberson was born on July 26, 2018, to Lacee and Landrom and Brett Roberson of Cedartown.
Jose “Gabriel” Resendiz was born on July 26, 2018, to Jessica and Hector Rendez of Polk.
Charlotte Forston was born on July 27, 2018, to Kristen and Drew Forston of Cedartown.
Colton Wade Deaton was born on July 27, 2018, to Macie Lynn and Jonnathan Deaton of Cedartown.