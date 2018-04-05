The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Liam Axle Simmons was born on March 23, 2018, to Courtney and Michael Simmons of Rome.
Sparrow Nevach Leek was born on March 24, 2018, to Maegan and Cody Leek of Rockmart.
Jamiyus Lee Jones was born on March 24, 2018, to Elizabeth Kietzmann and Justin Jones of Cedartown.
Zayden Alexander Koberson was born on March 26, 2018, to Brenda Adkison and Zane Roberson of Rockmart.