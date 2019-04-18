The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Dustin Henry Higgins Jr. was born on April 2, 2019, to Kinsley Beck and Dustin Higgins of Rome.
Gunter Isaiah Wade Klemke was born on April 3, 2019, to Debra and Kurtis Klemke of Cedartown.
Averie Emersyn Hobbs was born on April 3, 2019, to Brittany and John Hobbs of Cedartown.
Caroline Gray Trammell was born on April 7, 2019, to Kelli and Daniel Trammell of Rome.