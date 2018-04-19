The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Hazel Lillian Hebert was born on April 3, 2018, to Mary and Joseph Hebert of Rockmart.
Gianna Atalia Ticas was born on April 4, 2018, to Karen Castrejon and Gregory Ticas of Rome.
Ayden Arnez Stocks was born on April 4, 2018, to Janika Penson and Phillip Stocks of Cedartown.
Brannon Oren Land was born on April 5, 2018, to Kara and Derick Land of Sugar Valley.
Emma Lynn Harrell was born on April 6, 2018, to Mitzi and Tyler Harrell of Aragon.
Alivia Dawson was born on April 7, 2018, to Cody and Michael Dawson of Cedartown.
Jace Reid Shelton was born on April 9, 2018, to Pamela and Timothy Shelton of Cedartown.