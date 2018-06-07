The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Tucker Lee Bing was born on May 24, 2018, to Lydia and Austin Bing of Rome.
Ximena Linnette Ochoa was born on May 25, 2018, to Johana and Jesus Ochoa of Cedartown.
Hollis Wade Dobbins was born on May 25, 2018, to Amber and Keith Dobbins of Cedartown.
Millie Stanley was born on May 26, 2018, to Megan and Jamie Stanley of Rome.
Kyleigh Marie Hudgins was born on May 27, 2018, to Ivy Marie Hudgins of White, Ga.
Iris Lovejoy was born on May 29, 2018, to Tami and Sean Lovejoy of Rome.
Rylyn Rayne Watkins was born on May 29, 2018, to Sharleigh and Gregory Watkins of Cave Spring.