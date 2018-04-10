- System installed this week, already working
The machine that fills air tanks for firefighters to use when they're going inside of burning buildings is being replaced for the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department in coming weeks with a refurbished model that is expected to last for years to come.
Commissioners voted to approve a quote for a refurbished piece of equipment priced at $3,999 for the fire department to use, which will come out of the county's portion of the 2014 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax fund set aside for public safety purposes.
District 2 Commissioner Chuck Thaxton was the only one with a question over what warranty will be guaranteed on a new piece of equipment.
County Manager Matt Denton said that "it will have the same warranty" as a new piece of equipment. Meaning that if it breaks down based on problems with the equipment in the short term, parts or a replacement could be available based on the terms of the warranty.
Right now the county is using an air fill station that is not National Fire Protection Certified, Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said in the bid committee previously.
"We’ve got to have an enclosed one, just in case we have a bottle explosion so that it doesn't kill everyone and knock a hole through the roof of the EMA building," Lacey said.
The current air fill station was still operating normally, but was getting older and replacement parts for when it did break down are getting harder to come by, since it was put into operation for numerous years.
A compressor that pumps air into the fill station still works fine, and is less than 10 years old, so it won't require replacement anytime soon.
Three bids were received for the air fill station, and Breathing Air Systems of Chattanooga will get the business with their $3,999 bid. A brand new system from the company would have cost $6,999.
Additionally, B&T Enterprises of Sharpsburg, and Alabama-based NAFECO put in bids as well. The pair of companies were slightly higher than the Chattanooga outfit, with B&T submitting a price of $4,500 for a reconditioned air fill station, while a new one from them was priced at $7,995. NAFECO wanted $9,925 for a new air fill station, and provided no quote on the cost for a refurbished system.
Lacey added that he did try to keep prospective companies seeking the business as local as possible when they were presented to the bid committee in March.
The new station arrived this week, and is already in operation according to Lacey.