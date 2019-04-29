The great outdoors was the classroom setting for students at Eastside Elementary as they gathered for a late celebration of Earth Day at the school following state testing in the Polk School District.
Georgia Forestry, Georgia Department of Natural Resource, Polk County Farm Bureau and many more were on hand to provide lessons throughout the Monday event after Earth Day's official celebration on Monday, April 22.
It is the latest year the entire school has spent the day inside and out at Eastside Elementary to celebrate the day. Principal Wesley Cupp said the school additionally planted trees to honor the occasion as they have in years past.