TIFTON – Over $15,000 in college scholarships, back-to-nature field trips, and a true taste of college life will be on the line for high school students who attend this year’s Natural Resources Conservation Workshop (NRCW) on June 9-13 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“The workshop provides an excellent opportunity to engage high school students in the importance of natural resources and agriculture in Georgia,” NRCW Interim Director Kip Hall, an assistant professor of forestry at ABAC, said. “During NRCW, students gain a new perspective on conservation, stewardship, and sustainable agriculture with both classroom and outdoor experiential learning. The workshop opens the door for many students to consider a college major for a career in agriculture and natural resources.”
Students participating in the workshop will attend lectures and hands-on activities to boost their knowledge of Georgia’s vital natural resources. Local, state, and federal natural resource agencies and specialists from universities will host these sessions.
The workshop provides students with a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers through their counselors and instructors. These professionals consist of ABAC admissions personnel, the Department of Natural Resources, the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Georgia Forestry Commission, the University of Georgia (UGA) Cooperative Extension Service, the Warnell School of Forestry at UGA, the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission, and many private industries and organizations.
“When I was asked about attending NRCW week at ABAC I was unsure what to expect, but I knew it would be a great chance to get a glance into college life,” Trey Tyre, a 2017 student attendee, said. “Coming from a farm family, I know that conservation is very important. I learned so much about forestry, wildlife conservation, and the conservation of marine resources during the week. It was an amazing experience.”
Tuition is $175 per student before the early bird deadline of May 1. After May 1, tuition increases to $200 per student to attend the workshop. The final application deadline is June 1.
Tuition is usually provided to the students by local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, local businesses, and individuals.
The workshop application process is available online at http://www.abac.edu/nrcw. The students must first complete the online portion of the application. Next, they will work with their local NRCS office and/or Georgia Soil & Water Conservation Commission representative to submit the remaining portions of the application.
NRCW scholarship sponsors include the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, the ABAC Foundation, Georgia Chapter of American Public Works Association, Georgia Mining Association, Workshop Scholarship Fund, Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry, Fort Valley State University, Blue Ridge Mountain SWCD and Young Harris College, Piedmont Conservation Products, the Georgia Chapter NOPBNRCSE and West Georgia SWCD.