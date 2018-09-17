A test is coming up on Thursday afternoon to see how well a new way to alert citizens across the country will push to smartphones a little after 2 p.m.
According to a brief release shared by Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey, the test is set to get underway a 2:18 p.m. Eastern.
"This test will go to all wireless devices that are capable of receiving Wireless Emergency Alerts and will also activate EAS (Emergency Alert System)," the release stated.
It's a full nationwide test of a system called IPAWS, or the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System . Local residents are asked to be aware that it is only a test, and that no one is under any actual danger.
Officials countywide are aware of the test. Please do not call 911 during the test.
Additional information is also being sent home with students for parents about the test, according to Superintendent Laurie Atkins.