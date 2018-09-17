Local residents won't need to worry about getting alerts this Thursday as planned, but will get them in two weeks time instead.
Earlier in the day, local EMA officials announced that a planned test of IPAWS, or the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, was scheduled for later this week for an afternoon test to see how well emergency alerts work. Now the test is pushed back to Wednesday, Oct. 3 for the same 2:18 p.m. time.
The system, which works much the same cell alerts sent out for missing children known as Amber Alerts, allows officials to use automated text messages that pop up on the phone no matter what a user is doing at the time.
According to a release to local officials from FEMA, the date was pushed back due to the continued response to the flooding caused by the landfall of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina.
The idea is to test both IPAWS and the Emergency Alert System used by television and radio to broadcast emergency information, and see what improvements are needed still in the overall network to ensure as many people as possible are reached.
When the test commences, officials ask that local residents do not call 911, since the test is not an actual emergency.
Basically, the system will send out a test message to compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in the system should be capable of receiving the test message. It'll broadcast for 30 minutes on cell towers until the test is complete.