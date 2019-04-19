The day started out wet, and despite a slight reprieve with some sunshine and now overcast skies which might lead to more rain during the evening hours and late into the night, and potential for more rain on Saturday already causing a delay to one event.
Euharlee Creek in Rockmart is already above its banks at Seaborn Jones Park downtown and in the ball fields at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex after just over two inches of rain overnight, but rainfall is tapering off for the time being with another band of showers already forming over south Alabama and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Wet weather is expected to extend into the evening hours according to National Weather Service predictions, with a 60 percent chance of rain overnight and a 50 percent chance of rain heading into the morning hours on Saturday.
The potential for wet weather has already prompted Second Baptist Church of Cedartown to push back their planned Easter Egg Hunt at the church on Evergreen Lane to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Senior Pastor Justin Carter said in an email that weather concerns were a contributing factor to the decision.
Check back for updates as they become available, or send in photos of your surrounding area if flooded to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.