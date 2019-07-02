Officials are still investigating a death on Gibson Street on Monday morning as the body of a man who died on the scene has been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab for a full autopsy.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that Robert Denis, 29, of a Cedartown address, was pronounced dead on the scene in the shooting incident at 11:10 a.m.
He said that further information will likely be forthcoming after results of the autopsy are reported back from the Crime Lab.
Cedartown Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were on the scene Monday morning and through the day after calls came in at 10:30 a.m. requesting emergency personnel to the scene of 624 Gibson Street.
In a release on Monday, Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that “the investigation is currently ongoing."
"Law enforcement are working to piece together the circumstances that resulted in the shooting and subsequent death of this individual,” Newsome said.
He also added that there is no suspect at large and there is no threat to the public.
“All individuals present during the shooting incident are accounted for.”