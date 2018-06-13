Nahomy Diaz and Quentin Shadden of Cedartown were selected to receive the David Adam Scholarship to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC). The scholarship was established by the Ronald Adam family in memory of David Wayne Adam (1971-1988) a student at Cedartown High School.
Two scholarships are awarded annually to two graduates of Cedartown High School (CHS) to attend Georgia Northwestern. The scholarships will cover four semesters of education, for both students, to be completed within two years.
Laurie Brumby, a school counselor at Cedartown High School, attended CHS at the same time as David Adam.
“This scholarship emulates what David was all about; kindness towards others,” said Brumby. “It is so overwhelming to every recipient to learn that they’ve been awarded this generous scholarship.”
The scholarships will be funded annually by contributions to GNTC from the Adam family. It is two full scholarships that will cover tuition, book cost, and fees per semester at any Georgia Northwestern campus.
Diaz plans to enter the Cosmetology program at GNTC.
“I want to open a salon,” said Diaz. “That would be a dream come true as I have practiced makeup for six years and I want to become a brand ambassador for a global cosmetic company.”
Shadden’s choice of study at GNTC is the Emergency Medical Technician program.
“I have always enjoyed being around medical professionals and helping people,” said Shadden. “I would like to continue helping others and further my education at GNTC while working towards certification as an EMT.”
Diaz and Shadden were chosen by a committee of Cedartown High School teachers.
Applicants for the scholarship must graduate Cedartown High School with a passing GPA of C minus or higher, obtain two letters of recommendation from high school teachers, and file a timely application with the CHS eligibility committee. The application must include a statement that defines the reason for applying for the scholarship.
The first criteria for the award is financial need and the second preference is given to individuals not eligible for the HOPE Scholarship.
For more information regarding the David Adam Scholarship, contact the Cedartown High School Counselor’s Office at (770) 748-0490.