Music Magic with Paul Campbell has a new place to call home and those who want to try their hand at learning how to play can now do so in the Craftsy House building in Cedartown.
Campbell is inviting music lovers and potential students alike to an open house to usher in his new space for music lessons at 219 Main Street in Cedartown this Thursday, May 30. The open house for students of all ages begins at noon and continues until 7 p.m.
He’ll be ready to show off his skills on the ivory keys for those interested in taking part.
Those interested in lessons can contact Campbell at 404-312-7801.
Campbell, a graduate of St. Vincent College with a Bachelor of Music, with a specific focus on Piano Performance, continued his education through graduate piano studies at Carnegie-Mellon University, and also has certificates from the American Guild of Organists, and also holds degrees in sacred music and organ, along with divinity studies.
His lessons begin with four half hour sessions, one per week at $120 per month for individuals, and group sessions of eight weeks with class sizes limited to six at $150 plus a book for beginners ranging from ages 5 through adults and teens.
Campbell is also planning a summer music camp in July, along with a two week session starting on July 15 through July 26 that will take children through the journey of a musical, “My Grama’s Rich.” Cost is $195 per child for the event. He also plans to organize a children’s choir this September.