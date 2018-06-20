While spinach, lettuce, and other greens were always available at the Rockmart Farmers Market, it's only recently that mushrooms were added to the venue's lineup.
Rachel Braden, the creator and driving force behind Bella Vita Mushrooms, is making sure locals have their fill of chanterelles, Bear's Head, Lion's Mane, King Trumpets, and many more popular mushrooms.
Regardless of what they buy, customers can dine easy knowing Braden is wild mushroom certified by the Georgia Department of Health. Numerous hours of studying and rigorous testing means she can differentiate between hazardous and safe-to-eat mushrooms, and Braden is still in school furthering her education in horticulture. Many of her products are also grown from home.
“In the state of Georgia, the FDA regulates the selling of wild mushrooms,” Braden said. “So, I'm certified through the state of Georgia to sell. It's a strict list, so I can only sell those types. There are lookalikes for some of them, but I took a pretty rigorous class.”
The mushrooms are popular enough that respected Atlanta chefs, Barnsley Garden Resorts, and restaurants order them for their products, but Bella Vita offers more than just food. Breaking the mushroom down, Braden makes tinctures with numerous health benefits such as alertness, skin health, and overall wellness.
“Its the medicinal extract of the mushrooms,” Braden said. “All the mushrooms have some kind of medicinal properties.”
Outside of Bella Vida, Braden balances her motherly duties and school. Her husband is away in the military, and she, too, is a veteran. After spending time in the navy and working in the dental industry, she found herself intrigued by farming.
“I was in the military for four years in the Navy,” Braden said. “I worked in dental for two and a half years and moved to Georgia after I had my son. I always wanted to get into farming so I explored my options, and mushrooms kind of came up in the process of looking up types of farming that weren't outdoors. So, I took some classes, read a bunch of books- I got kind of obsessed with it, so I quit my job and just went full force with it.”
Those interested in Bella Vita Mushrooms and many more vendors can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.