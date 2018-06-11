Billy Gene Howard and Rachel Ann Walker Howard were married May 18, 1958 in Cedartown.
They have lived in Polk County their entire married life where they raised their three daughters, Lacreta Hackney (Randy); Rita Mull (Tim) and Mechell Allen (Bray).
The couple are also blessed with six grandchildren, Danielle Hobgood (Josh), Katie Carson, Dustan Dayton (Bree), Morgan Dayton, Harley Allen and Josie Allen; and two great-grandsons, Finn Hobgood and Sawyer Dayton.
Both have been faithful members of The Church of God of the Union Assembly for more than 60 years.
Our family is thankful for such exemplary role models, loving the Lord, and leading us with their servant hearts.
The family celebrated this memorable occasion with a family portrait and dinner.