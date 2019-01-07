A free movie event is coming this Thursday night sponsored by a local business owner to West Cinema, offering people a chance to learn more about their faith in the process.
Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas is giving people a chance to come see "A Story Worth Living" this Thursday in an event starting at 7 p.m. with the help of Life Impact Ministries.
The film, produced by Ransomed Heart Ministries, is the story of six novice motorcycle riders - fathers, sons and friends - on a journey in the Colorado back country and what they learn about life, their faith and each other during the epic trip.
Anyone interested in participating can click here for the Facebook page to learn more. The movie will be free and open to the public to enjoy.