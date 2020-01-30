Contractors working for the state's Department of Transportation are keeping busy in recent weeks out on Mountain Home Loop off Highway 100 near the Polk-Floyd County line.
The work being completed as part of a statewide effort to replace bridges that are at-risk began last year and has kept part of the roadway to local residents cut off, but won't be for too much longer.
Polk County Public Works Director Michael Gravett explained the replacement is moving ahead a good pace and should be completed by winter's end.
He explained the span was evaluated and a replacement was determined to be needed as part of a low impact bridge program. It allows Mountain Home Loop to cross over Little Cedar Creek as it heads northward toward Cave Spring.
Bridges and culverts are also going to be given a closer look locally in the future as well, Gravett said. A review for proposal is being put together to seek the services of a consultant engineer to develop a maintenance plan to work on county-owned bridges and culverts.
"Not all of them need maintenance right now, and it is only performed when needed," Gravett explained. "Our goal is to develop engineering plans that will help us take care of some of our maintenance needs coming up in the near future."
Those future projects will require Special Purpose, Local Options Sales Tax funding to make sure the costs of maintenance or replacement are covered.
Gravett provided these updates and others during the County Commission's January Public Works committee meeting.
Other areas that Gravett covered included submission for Polk County's annual request for help with Local Maintenance and Improvement Safety project, and more.