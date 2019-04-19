Practice raising those pinkies and dust off a favorite spring hat – Mother’s Day Tea on Main in Cedartown is back again this year.
With a location change solidified, the second annual event hopes to attract more participants and provide additional space to sip tasty teas from fancy china and enjoy locally-made treats.
The Mother’s Day Tea on Main event will take place on May 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Houseal Building, 316 Main Street in Downtown Cedartown.
Last year’s event featured special demonstrations from organizations around town, local art and ambient décor and seasonal flowers. 2019’s event will be much the same, with added antique decorations worthy of a Pinterest or Instagram pic.
In keeping with the community-centered theme, the event this year seeks to raise money for three organizations in Polk County. They include: Our House Domestic Violence Shelter, the Polk County Humane Society and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Organizers said the event centers around the celebration of mothers while encouraging a more active Main Street. Participants are encouraged to wear hats – all types, but the bigger and fancier the better -- and take time to walk along Main Street, stopping in to shop at Cedartown’s downtown stores.
Businesses are encouraged to help commemorate the event by adorning their store front with flowers.
There is no admission to the event, but organizers ask participants to make a donation at the door.
Donations collected will be split among the three organizations. More information about the event can be obtained by calling Merari Morales at 706-591-9028.