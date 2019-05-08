Merari Morales and Shay Bentley-Griffin are teaming up again to bring an event for families to come to downtown ahead of the coming holiday celebrating mother’s near and far.
Bentley-Griffin said there weren’t plans in place after last year’s Mother’s Day Tea to continue the event, but they were approached by the city to bring it back to Cedartown this coming weekend.
The Mother’s Day Tea on Main event will take place on May 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Houseal Building, 316 Main Street in Downtown Cedartown.
The Oak Room (the downstairs portion of the building) will be hosting the tea this year as it moves indoors, Bentley-Griffin and Morales said.
“They were kind enough to host us,” Bentley-Griffin said. “So we’ll have light finger foods available, and of course the tea.”
Additionally, they expect to have music with the celebration and have potential plans for other entertainment.
“There will be a lot of fun to be had for those who want to come out,” Bentley-Griffin said. “We really hope to turn the Oak Room into an indoor garden.”
The pair also encourage local businesses to join in and place flowers out for Mother’s Day 2019 out along their storefronts on Main Street to help prepare Cedartown for the holiday.
“We’re hoping our neighbors on Main Street will help do things to help make the street look beautiful,” Bentley-Griffin said.
Donations are being accepted during the event to help raise money for three organizations, the same recipients they provided funds to following the Mother’s Day Tea in 2018.
They include: Our House Domestic Violence Shelter, the Polk County Humane Society and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Participants are encouraged to wear hats – all types, but the bigger and fancier the better — and take time to walk along Main Street, stopping in to shop at Cedartown’s downtown stores.
There is no admission to the event, but organizers ask participants to make a donation at the door. Raffle prizes additionally will be up for grabs during the 2019 event.
Donations collected will be split among the three organizations. More information about the event can be obtained by calling Morales at 706-591-9028.
If participation continues to grow in the event, Bentley-Griffin and Morales said they will consider organizing Mother’s Day celebrations in the future. For them, it’s really all about getting people out on Main Street and keeping customers shopping locally throughout the year.
“Anything we can do to get any interest and any activity on the street out here is good,” Bentley-Griffin said. “And if we can do that and help these three great organizations, we’ve done a lot of good at one time.”
Those who want to volunteer and help setup the event can also contact Morales at her number above.