Any time is good to bring people together people in their finery and to enjoy a festive occasion, but the real heart of the matter for the 2nd annual Mother’s Day Tea in Cedartown on Saturday was to benefit downtown, and several worthy causes.
Organizers brought together the community for the event that also served as a fundraiser over the weekend for the Our House Domestic Violence Shelter, the Polk County Humane Society and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Founded in 2018 and continued this year by Merari Morales and Shay Bentley-Griffin, the event brought together ladies for tea and snacks, live music, art and much more for the second year. This year they took to the indoors and held it in the Oak Room on Main Street.
Mother’s Day followed on Sunday, May 12. Those who missed the opportunity to help Our House, the Humane Society and the CPAC can donate to those organizations anytime throughout the year.