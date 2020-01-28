Mosaic Place was among the more than 1,000 people taking part in Addiction Recovery Awareness Day at the state capitol as the 40-day legislative session continues onward.
Program Manager Nikki Kemp reported that her staff were joined by board members Marty Robinson, Jonathan Blackmon and Barbara Glanton for the day at the capitol that included hearing from Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr about the importance of addiction recovery services within the state.
"Governor Kemp discussed the Recovery efforts and the fact that there are over 30 Recovery Community organizations in the state of Georgia," Kemp said.
Polk County's Kemp got to speak as well about the importance of Mosaic Place to the local community, and the benefits of having an Addiction Recovery Support Center in a rural Georgia community.
The group representing Mosaic Place also spent time with State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) during the day's event.
"We are very thankful for the community of Polk County for allowing us to be a part of bringing recovery to Polk County," she said.