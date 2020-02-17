Members of Mosaic Place are looking to make a difference and are getting out in the community this weekend.
Nikki Kemp, who heads up the organization for Highlands River Health in Cedartown, said volunteers are heading out in Rockmart and Cedartown to provide their services in cleanup efforts.
They'll be out this Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. each day and will meet at Mosaic Place off West Avenue in Cedartown for a day in both cities.
Kemp said that Mosaic Place is partnering with the Tallapoosa Circuit's Mental Health Accountability Court to work with a graduate of the program to get people out for the community cleanup day. It's part of overall efforts to get the program more involved in Polk County as a whole.
There's additional events on the horizon - including a Narcan giveaway of 100 doses in Cedartown and Rockmart coming up in March - and a fundraiser in April coming up for a Talent Night. Additional details about both events will be forthcoming.
Volunteers are being sought to help with the cleanup effort. Those interested can contact Kemp at Mosaic Place at 678-901-1445 or by email at feliciakemp@highlandrivers.org.