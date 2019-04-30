Highland Rivers Health is partnering with a state organization to host an event that will provide the community a voice in how Polk County can work together to address the drug and addiction crisis in the community.
Mosaic Place, the recently opened group addiction counseling office in Cedartown, is partnering with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse for a listening session at Mosaic Place at 321 West Ave., Cedartown on May 9.
The event will begin at 6 p.m., and is free for all to attend. Light refreshments will be available for participants during the session.
Specifically Highland Rivers Health's Mosaic Place is hoping to get community members who are involved in drug addiction reduction on all levels of the community. Those include community leaders, pastors and leaders from local churches, along with officials from colleges and local businesses.
Additionally they are seeking partners to discuss the drug addiction issues from local treatment and counseling services, along with law enforcement and community supervision personnel. Active members in the recovery community, along with family members who have dealt with drug treatment issues, are also invited to take part.
Those who want to become involved in the listening session, or help out at Mosaic Place, can contact Debra Minneman at debraminneman@highlandrivers.org. Please RSVP plans to attend with Minneman as well.