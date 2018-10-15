When people are trying to change even the smallest things in their lives, they are likely to fail. Humans are creatures of comfort, and habit and routines are just as important as food, water and oxygen for maintaining life.
So add in something like an addiction to methamphetamines, or prescription pain pills, and suddenly life spins out of control quickly.
Now a new effort is underway to help those who are struggling to get back on their feet and beat addiction, and utilize a shared understanding to get lives back on track.
Highland Rivers Health earlier in the month opened up Mosaic Place, a new recovery center on West Avenue where they previously hosted their Kaleidscope program.
The new program and location, being run by Nikki Kemp with the help of Ansley Silvers, is Highland Rivers’ attempt to bring services to where the people need them the most.
Right now, one of those spots is Polk County.
Mosaic Place fills a variety of needs for those who are in recovery. There’s several group meetings throughout the week for addiction recovery, from those suffering from methamphetamine addiction to alcoholics anonymous.
“There’s all the different recovery meetings,” Kemp said.
Then there’s a place they plan to hold yoga classes, a lounge area for clients, a small computer area for people to use to find work online, and even a children’s area for parents to have someone watch their children while they meet. People utilizing services can even enjoy a coffee bar within the
“We will have a couples in recovery meeting,” Kemp said. “I think we’re the only ones around who will be offering that up right now.”
The whole idea of Mosaic Place is two-fold: give people who don’t traditionally have a space away from the things that can trigger their addictions to kick in when they are trying to recover a safe meeting space, and to get people back into their regular lives.
However, another area of help is needed before the real work of healing addiction can take hold: getting the community involved in the process.
“We’ve been able to establish there’s a lack of resources for people seeking recovery,” Silvers said. “The purpose of this is to offer a safe space, a multitude of meetings, and this is extremely peer-led. It’s working to find jobs and establish recovery support. I think the biggest thing is to knock down those stigmas surrounding recovery. We need them to help us to help them.”
Mosaic Place is funded by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Mosaic Place is a community for individuals in recovery to meet, interact and learn, and to enhance hope, strength, wellness and resiliency.
The program does not provide clinical treatment services, but can provide additional support for individuals who are currently receiving treatment or have in the past. They held the first meetings on Oct. 1, and continue to provide services to area residents.
Now the organization hopes to show off what they’ve been able to achieve over their first month in business.
Highland Rivers Health will host a grand opening and open house at its new recovery center, Mosaic Place, 321 West Ave., in Cedartown, on Friday, October 26. The open house will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a short program at 2 p.m.
Mosaic Place is open to anyone living in recovery in any of the counties served by Highland Rivers Health. Community volunteers are also welcome to provide short trainings and informational workshops about a variety of topics (for example, cooking, parenting, home repair, resumes and interviewing, art and music, budgeting, nutrition, exercise and life skills).