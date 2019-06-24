Highland Rivers Health’s new group recovery center Mosaic Place hosted an evening of joy for parents and children for Family Fun Night in Cedartown.
The event provided the opportunity for children to take part in a number of carnival-style games and even take their chance with volunteer firefighter and police officers in a dunk tank and more.
Organizers at Mosaic Place were joined by volunteers, DFCS, local officials, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, Redmond EMS, the Our House Women’s Shelter, the local Drug Court and more in the effort to put on the night for families of those who utilize the service run by Highland Rivers Health on West Avenue in Cedartown.
Mosaic Place fills a variety of needs for those who are in recovery. There’s several group meetings throughout the week for addiction recovery, from those suffering from methamphetamine addiction to alcoholics anonymous.
Additional services are available within Mosaic Place and those who want more information can visit at 321 West Ave., in Cedartown, or anyone who want help out can contact Debra Minneman at debraminneman@highlandrivers.org.