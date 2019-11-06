The help being provided by Mosaic Place to people across Polk County overcome their addictions might be expanding beyond their Cedartown home.
Officials are asking for the public to take part in a listening session coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 12 to seek input on services needed in bringing the group addiction recovery to Rockmart.
Mosaic Place officials plan to meet at 510 N. Piedmont Ave. from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss how Rockmart can benefit from having its own Addiction Recovery Support Center locally. A meal is being provided as well for those who come to take part.
Nikki Kemp, program manager for Mosaic Place, said the hope is to extend the services to the Rockmart community a couple of days a week.
Mosaic Place, which opened in October 2018, celebrated their first anniversary last month at their Cedartown center.
Those interested in taking part in the listening session and offering their thoughts on addiction recovery services coming to Rockmart can email lydiagoodson@highlandrivers.org to RSVP and receive more information.