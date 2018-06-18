Look for chances of rain again to start the week, but mainly later this afternoon starting during the afternoon commute as the National Weather Service otherwise calls for sunshine and heat, with temperatures in the 90s and feeling closer to 100, and will continue that trend as summer gets underway officially on Thursday.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.