The temperature is going to be chilly for the next few days after Sunday rainfall gave way to a cold front and drop in the thermometer as March roars in like a lion, and the National Weather Service expects sunshine to dominate through the end of the week. That'll give Polk County a chance to dry out before the return of wet weather next weekend.
Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.