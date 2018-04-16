The start of the week for Polk County will be chilly compared to usual spring temperatures, and a wind advisory is in effect until late tonight as the National Weather Service calls for warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 54. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.