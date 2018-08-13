Expect sunshine to dominate the forecast as the week gets underway in Polk County, but chances of rain return to the area by the end of the week and into the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.