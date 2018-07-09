Look for sunshine and temperatures near 90 for the start of the week in Polk County, with chances of rain returning in the forecast by Tuesday and through the rest of the week according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.