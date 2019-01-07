Look for sunshine to kick off the week, a chance of showers in the early morning hours of Tuesday and then sunshine again for midweek but with lower temperatures just over the horizon according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of light rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 26.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49.