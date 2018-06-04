The first week of June won't feel immediately like a scorcher in Polk County, but look for hot weather to be right around the corner with clear skies ahead through the week, and chances of rain over the coming weekend according to the National Weather Service's latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunny day with clear skies, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.