Sunshine will stick around at least through the start of the week as the National Weather Service predicts chances of rain again starting on Tuesday, and lasting through the week.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.