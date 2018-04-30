Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast through the week, and slight chances of rain returning for the coming weekend according to the National Weather Service predictions as April showers
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.