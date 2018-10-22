The temperature is expected to drop some more this week toward feeling more like winter than summer as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to start the week in the mid 60's to low 70's, then a cool-off is in store during the overnight hours in the days to come, and potential for rain showers later in the week.
Today's forecast is expected to be sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.