Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast through the first half of the week, and temperatures to remain mild through Halloween as the National Weather Service predictions expect good weather for trick or treating Wednesday night.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.