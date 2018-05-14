Look for sunshine to continue to dominate the forecast over Polk County for the start of the week, with chances or rain finally rolling in by Wednesday and chances for storms sticking around through the weekend according to the National Weather Service's latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.