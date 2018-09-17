Look for a day that's starting out with clear skies, but could turn toward showers and thunderstorms before the afternoon is over as the National Weather Service calls for the slightest chance of rain in Polk County, and then clear skies through midweek before rain chances return again before the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.