Rainy days are soon to be forgotten in Polk County with only a slight chance for afternoon wet weather, and a greater likelihood the sun will stay out and the temperature will feel much hotter than it actually is, according to National Weather Service predictions for the start of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.