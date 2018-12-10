Look for chances of wet weather to stick around through the afternoon and evening hours after a really rainy weekend in Polk County, with sunshine returning for a short time for midweek, then back to rain showers before week's end based on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.