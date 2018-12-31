Rain

Look for wet weather to continue in one way or another through the week as the National Weather Service calls for mild temperatures to end the year and continue as a new one begins. 

Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

New Year's Day: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Showers after 8 a.m. High near 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday: Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.