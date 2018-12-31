Look for wet weather to continue in one way or another through the week as the National Weather Service calls for mild temperatures to end the year and continue as a new one begins.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
New Year's Day: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: Showers after 8 a.m. High near 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.